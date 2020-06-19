Man, 24, charged in Kalihi game room shooting

Prosecutors charged a 24-year-old man with attempted murder in connection with a game room shooting in Kalihi.

Patrick Wang was charged today with second-degree attempted murder and two counts of firearm-related offenses.

A second man, 27-year-old Toealii Maile, also known as Ese Peko, was charged with first-degree terroristic threatening and a firearm-related offense.

Bail has been set at $200,000 for Wang and $100,000 for Maile.

The game room shooting occurred shortly before 12:50 p.m. Saturday.

Responding officers found spent bullet casings and blood at the scene but no victim or suspects.

Police said the victim, described as a 31-year-old man who sustained three gunshot wounds to his body, was later found at The Queen’s Medical Center. He was listed in critical but stable condition.

The motive of the shooting remains unclear.

Police arrested Wang and Maile on Wednesday on suspicion of second-degree attempted murder.