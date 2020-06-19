Police respond to 2 domestic violence cases in Makaha

Honolulu police responded to two separate domestic violence cases in Makaha on Thursday night.

Police said a 34-year-old woman and her boyfriend, 27, were involved in an argument at about 6:30 p.m. The woman then told him to leave the residence.

As he left, the suspect allegedly head butted her in front of her child.

Police arrested him on suspicion of abuse of a family or household member in the presence of a child younger than 14 years old.

Officers responded to a separate domestic violence case at about 7:50 p.m. where a 30-year-old woman allegedly punched her husband, 33, twice in the face and then pepper sprayed him in front of their two children.

Police arrested her on suspicion of abuse of a family or household member in the presence of their children younger than 14 years old.