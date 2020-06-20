Man, 32, arrested after woman found beaten and burned in Kapolei

A 32-year-old man was arrested overnight after a woman was found assaulted and burned on an unimproved roadway in Kapolei.
Police said the man was arrested at the main police station after midnight for investigation of second-degree attempted murder.
The woman was found unconscious on the roadway near Coral Sea Road about 8:30 a.m. Friday. Police said she had burns to her body and also appeared to have been assaulted. She was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
Police said the relationship between the man and the woman if there was any, was unknown.
