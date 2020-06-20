Pahoa man, 51, turns himself in to police in murder case

A 51-year-old Pahoa man has been arrested in suspicion of murdering a man at their residence in Puna.

Hawaii Island Police responded to a call at a Hawaiian Shores home around 7 a.m. about a man being hit in the head with a bat.

Police officers arrived at the home and found a man unresponsive in bed with head and face injuries consistent with being beaten. They performed CPR on the man but were unable to revive him. He was transported to Hilo Medical Center and pronounced dead just after noon.

The suspect turned himself in to the Pahoa police station around 8:30 a.m.

The case has been classified as a second-degree murder.