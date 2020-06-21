Woman dies after car crashed into Big Island lava field

Hawaii island police opened a manslaughter investigation today after a woman died following a single-vehicle crash in a lava field this morning in Hawaiian Ocean View Estates.

Police identified the woman as Angel Nohelani Leialoha Ano, 31, of Pahoa.

Police said Ano was a passenger in a 2002 Chrysler PT Cruiser that was heading westbound near the intersection of Coral Parkway and Ginger Blossom Lane. The driver failed to stop at the intersection and continued into the lava field where the car overturned about 4:35 a.m.

Ano was taken to Kona Community Hospital, where she died at 1:45 p.m.

The driver, a 38-year-old Kailua-Kona man, was taken to Kona Community Hospital in stable condition.

Both occupants were not wearing seat belts, police said.

It was the island’s 10th traffic fatality this year, compared to 13 at this time last year.