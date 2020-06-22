Hawaii football home game against Fordham on Sept. 12 “in jeopardy”

The University of Hawaii football team’s third game of the season, a Sept. 12 meeting with Fordham at Aloha Stadium, is “in jeopardy,” a Patriot League spokesman said today.

The Rainbow Warriors are scheduled to open Aug. 29 at Arizona, followed by a Sept. 5 game with UCLA at Aloha Stadium.

The Patriot League’s Council of Presidents announced its COVID-19-impacted Fall 2020 Athletics Plan today, a section of which states, “No Patriot League teams will fly to competitions and, with rare exceptions, regular-season competition will exclude overnight travel.”

The campus of Fordham, a Football Championship Subdivision member, is in New York City.

Patriot League spokesman Ryan Sakamoto told the Star-Advertiser, “Based upon the language, that game certainly looks like it will be in jeopardy.”

Sakamoto added, “Conversations are still on-going, so I don’t know that there is a definite answer yet. There are discussions (about) whether there is a potential for exceptions. None of those games have been cancelled yet. As we move forward, there will probably be some more clarity.”

Fordham spokesman Joe DiBari said, “There is a (conference) meeting on Wednesday to discuss football, so we should know more by then.”