Department of Justice sides with plaintiffs fighting Ige’s 14-day travel quarantine

The Department of Justice said today that Gov. David Ige’s 14-day travel quarantine to fight the spread of COVID-19 is unconstitutional and that Hawaii is “discriminating between Hawaii residents and out-of-state residents” by enforcing it.

The DOJ filed a statement of interest today in support of residents who have filed a lawsuit challenging Ige’s use of his emergency powers during the outbreak, which includes the implementation of the interisland and out-of-state travel quarantines.

“Hawaii likely has transgressed the Constitution’s limits by effectively discriminating between Hawaii residents and out-of-state residents with respect to ‘the Privileges and Immunities of Citizens in the several States,’” the DOJ statement said. “It cannot impose measures that ‘in practical operation’ discriminate against out-of-state visitors, unless the measures are substantially related to ensuring public safety. … Hawaii’s sweeping self-quarantine mandate appears to be insufficiently tailored to ensuring public safety.”

The statement was submitted by Assistant Attorney General Eric Dreiband, Deputy Assistant Attorney General Alexander Maugeri and U.S. Attorney Kenji Price, of the District of Hawaii.

Ige ordered the 14-day travel quarantine for out-of-state arrivals starting March 26, and interisland travelers were included April 1. Those subject to the quarantines are required to confine themselves in a designated location for two weeks and can face up to one year in jail and a $5,000 fine is they break the quarantine.

“Reasonable measures designed to protect the public are not only appropriate, but responsible during a pandemic,” Price said in a statement. “However, there are bounds to the discretion our public officials have during times of crisis. Those bounds are shaped by constitutional safeguards, such as the right of Hawaii residents and persons who hail from other states to travel freely within this great country.”

State Attorney General Clare Connors is one of the defendants of the lawsuit. In response to the lawsuit, Department of the Attorney General, on behalf of Connors and Ige, said the emergency proclamations that led to the travel quarantines were lawful.

That message was reiterated again after the DOJ’s statement of interest.

“The Department of Justice’s statement of interest … is, like the plaintiff’s allegations, without merit. The Governor’s Emergency Proclamation for COVID-19 and the subsequent proclamations were properly and lawfully issued pursuant to the Governor’s statutory authority and his determination that an emergency exists due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the danger and threat it poses to Hawaii,” Krishna Jayaram, special assistant to the Attorney General, said in a statement today.

The plaintiffs of the lawsuit include over a dozen Kauai and the Big Island residents and an association called For Our Rights. They are being represented by The Attorneys for Freedom Law Firm.

The lawsuit was filed against Ige, Connors and the state of Hawaii.

The plaintiffs challenged Ige’s extension of a state of emergency beyond 60 days, after which state law states it will automatically end, as well as the use of the travel quarantines.