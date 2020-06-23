comscore Firefighters investigating cause of blaze that engulfed Mokuleia home | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Firefighters investigating cause of blaze that engulfed Mokuleia home

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today

Two people safely escaped a residential fire in Mokuleia Monday.

Eight units with 36 firefighters responded to the fire at 68-379 Farrington Highway shortly after 4:15 p.m.

When they arrived, they observed a single-family home engulfed in flames, according to Honolulu Fire Department spokesman Capt. Jeffrey Roache.

Firefighters brought the fire under control just after 7:05 p.m. and extinguished it 40 minutes later.

No injuries were reported.

Roache said the cause of the fire is under investigation. A damage estimate has yet to be determined.

