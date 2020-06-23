Hawaii sees 3 new coronavirus cases as statewide total rises to 819

Hawaii recorded three new coronavirus cases today, as the statewide total of infections since the start of the outbreak rose to 819, state Department of Health officials said in their daily midday count.

Today’s new cases were all on Oahu.

As of today, 129 infections in Hawaii are active cases with a total of 673 patients now classified by health officials as “released from isolation” since the start of the outbreak in February. Four new release cases on Oahu were reported today. The category counts those infected people who have met the criteria for being released from isolation.

About 82% of the Hawaii people who have been infected are now classified as released from isolation.

The state’s coronavirus death toll remains unchanged at 17. Eleven of the deaths have been on Oahu and six on Maui.

Today’s statewide coronavirus cases total includes 571 on Oahu, 122 in Maui County, 85 on Hawaii island, and 29 in Kauai County, according to health officials. The total also includes 12 Hawaii residents diagnosed outside of the state.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii cases since the start of the outbreak, 104 have required hospitalizations, with five new hospitalizations — three on Maui and two on Oahu — reported today, health officials said.

One hospitalization in the statewide count is a Hawaii resident who was diagnosed and treated outside the state, officials said. Of the 103 hospitalizations in the state, 75 have been on Oahu, 25 on Maui, two on Hawaii island, and one for Kauai.

By county, Honolulu has seen 458 patients released from isolation, and Maui has had 113 patients released. The Big Island has three active infections, while Kauai has eight.

Of the more than 70,539 coronavirus tests conducted so far by state and clinical laboratories in Hawaii, fewer than 1.2% have been positive. Health officials counted 1,199 new test results in today’s tally.

After a relatively mild May with only 46 new cases reported, Hawaii has reported 173 new confirmed cases so far this month.

