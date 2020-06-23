Major quake strikes Pacific coast of Mexico, does not pose tsunami threat to Hawaii

A major earthquake struck the Pacific coast of Mexico but does not pose a tsunami threat beyond parts of that region.

The magnitude 7.4 quake struck 6.1 miles west of El Coyul, Oaxaca, Mexico, at 5:29 a.m. Hawaii time at a depth of 20.5 miles, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

“A tsunami threat exists for parts of the Pacific located closer to the earthquake. however, based on all available data, there is no tsunami threat to Hawaii,” the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said in a bulletin this morning.