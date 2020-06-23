Uptick in trades and south shore surf expected by Friday

Forecasters continue to expect an uptick in trades in the isles by Wednesday night, along with an increase in showers as the moderate to locally breezy trades move from east to west across the state.

The National Weather Service also warns that tropical moisture associated with a surface trough late Wednesday will bring some periods of heavy rain, particularly for the windward and mauka side.

Today’s forecast is partly sunny with scattered windward showers and highs from 83 to 89 degrees Fahrenheit. Tonight is expected to be mostly cloudy with lows from 69 to 74 degrees. Easterly winds will remain around 15 mph both day and night.

The same is expected on Wednesday, but as trades strengthen, forecasters say by Friday, the isles will experience typical, breezy trade wind weather through Saturday.

Surf, meanwhile, will remain low for all shores – at 1 to 3 feet for east and west shores, and at 2 to 4 feet for south and north shores, through Wednesday.

A pair of south-southwest swells, however, from a low-pressure system south of New Zealand, is expected to arrive in Hawaii by Friday.

It is expected to bring above-average surf over the weekend and could reach advisory levels by Sunday.