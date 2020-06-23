Woman, 36, arrested after boyfriend stabbed in Chinatown

Honolulu police arrested a 36-year-old woman after she allegedly stabbed her boyfriend in the forearm with a knife in Chinatown.
The stabbing occurred sometime between noon and 1 p.m. Monday. Police said the victim, 56, sustained a small laceration to his forearm.
The suspect fled the scene but the victim later spotted her and called police.
Officers arrested the suspect in the Kalihi-Palama area just before 3 a.m. today on suspicion of second-degree assault.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.