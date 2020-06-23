Woman, 36, arrested after boyfriend stabbed in Chinatown

Honolulu police arrested a 36-year-old woman after she allegedly stabbed her boyfriend in the forearm with a knife in Chinatown.

The stabbing occurred sometime between noon and 1 p.m. Monday. Police said the victim, 56, sustained a small laceration to his forearm.

The suspect fled the scene but the victim later spotted her and called police.

Officers arrested the suspect in the Kalihi-Palama area just before 3 a.m. today on suspicion of second-degree assault.