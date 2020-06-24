Hawaii sees 16 new coronavirus cases as statewide total rises to 835

Hawaii recorded 16 new coronavirus cases today, as the statewide total of infections since the start of the outbreak rose to 835, state Department of Health officials said in their daily midday count.

Today’s new cases included 13 on Oahu, one on the Big Island, and two Hawaii residents who were diagnosed out of state.

As of today, 132 infections in Hawaii are active cases with a total of 686 patients now classified by health officials as “released from isolation” since the start of the outbreak in February. Thirteen new release cases — 12 on Oahu and one on the Big Island — were reported today. The category counts those infected people who have met the criteria for being released from isolation.

About 82% of the Hawaii people who have been infected are now classified as released from isolation.

The state’s coronavirus death toll remains unchanged at 17. Eleven of the deaths have been on Oahu and six on Maui.

Today’s statewide coronavirus cases total includes 584 on Oahu, 122 in Maui County, 86 on Hawaii island, and 29 in Kauai County, according to health officials. The total also includes 14 Hawaii residents diagnosed outside of the state.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii cases since the start of the outbreak, 105 have required hospitalizations, with one new hospitalization on Oahu reported today, health officials said.

One hospitalization in the statewide count is a Hawaii resident who was diagnosed and treated outside the state, officials said. Of the 104 hospitalizations in the state, 76 have been on Oahu, 25 on Maui, two on Hawaii island, and one for Kauai.

Health officials clarified today that the three additional Maui hospitalizations reported on Tuesday were “the result of updated information on previously reported cases, and were not new hospitalizations.”

By county, Honolulu has seen 470 patients released from isolation, and Maui has had 113 patients released. The Big Island has two active infections, while Kauai has eight.

Of the more than 71,935 coronavirus tests conducted so far by state and clinical laboratories in Hawaii, fewer than 1.2% have been positive. Health officials counted 1,396 new test results in today’s tally.

After a relatively mild May with only 46 new cases reported, Hawaii has reported 189 new confirmed cases so far this month.

