Man, 51, arrested after he allegedly chokes his girlfriend in Makiki

A 51-year-old man is in custody after he allegedly choked his 48-year-old girlfriend in Makiki.

Police said the suspect choked the victim at about 3:40 p.m. Tuesday.

Police arrested the suspect on suspicion of abuse of a family or household member.

