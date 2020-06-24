Police arrest man, 52, suspected in Moiliili carjacking

Honolulu police arrested a 52-year-old man in connection with a carjacking in Moiliili.

The suspect confronted a 40-year-old man at about 6:50 p.m. Tuesday and demanded his car. When the victim refused, the suspect told him he had a gun, according to police.

The perpetrator drove off with the victim’s car.

Police said Crime Reduction Unit officers of the Honolulu Police Department located the suspect at about 7:30 p.m. and arrested him on suspicion of second-degree robbery.