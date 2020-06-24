Police arrest man, 52, suspected in Moiliili carjacking

Honolulu police arrested a 52-year-old man in connection with a carjacking in Moiliili.
The suspect confronted a 40-year-old man at about 6:50 p.m. Tuesday and demanded his car. When the victim refused, the suspect told him he had a gun, according to police.
The perpetrator drove off with the victim’s car.
Police said Crime Reduction Unit officers of the Honolulu Police Department located the suspect at about 7:30 p.m. and arrested him on suspicion of second-degree robbery.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.