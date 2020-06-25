Honolulu matches record high, trades ramping up today

Breezy trades will continue to increase from east to west across the state as a weak surface trough moves away the state today, forecasters said, leading to a mostly pleasant weekend other than a few passing windward showers.

The National Weather Service noted, meanwhile, the first record high match of the summer for Honolulu on Wednesday. A high of 90 degrees in Honolulu on Wednesday matched the previous record set in 1989.

Today’s forecast is partly sunny, with isolated afternoon showers and highs from 85 to 90 degrees Fahrenheit. Tonight is expected to be partly cloudy, with lows from 69 to 74 degrees. Easterly winds of 15 to 20 mph continue today and tonight and Friday.

Surf remains low for all shores today, including 1 to 3 feet on south shores, but will bump up to 2 to 4 feet Friday afternoon due to a series of south-southwest swells. Seasonal level surf is expected by Saturday, followed by a slightly larger pulse Sunday.

Surf along east shores will build to 3 to 5 feet today through Friday due to the boost in trades.

Surf along north shores will be 2 feet or less today, with a small, off-season swell expected to arrive night, which will bump it up to 4 to 7 feet Friday.

Surf along west shores at 2 feet or less today rises to 3 to 6 feet Friday.

A small craft advisory remains in effect for Maui County windward waters, Pailolo and Alenuihaha channels and Hawaii island waters, through 6 a.m. Saturday.