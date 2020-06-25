Woman, 18, sexually assaulted in Kahala

An 18-year-old woman reported that she was sexually assaulted by an 18-year-old man in Kahala Wednesday night.
The woman allegedly was sexually penetrated at 11 p.m., police said.
No arrests had been made.
