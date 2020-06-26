Dispute over stolen stimulus check led to Pearl City shooting

A family dispute over an alleged stolen stimulus check resulted in the deadly shooting of a 60-year-old Waianae man in Pearl City, according to new court documents.

Thirty-eight-year-old Zachary Apostadiro is scheduled to appear at his preliminary hearing at Honolulu District Court Monday after prosecutors charged him with second-degree murder in the shooting death of Glenn W. Ii.

A preliminary hearing is also set for Rainee Abellanosa — Apostadiro’s girlfriend and Ii’s daughter — who has been charged with hindering prosecution.

Bail for Apostadiro and Abellanosa, 37, has been set at $1 million each.

According to court documents, Ii told his son Monday that he was upset about his stimulus check and claimed Abellanosa stole it. He said he wanted to walk to her house to talk to her.

His son left their house in Waianae to pick up his other sister and then drove to Abellanosa’s house in Makaha to check if their father was there.

Police said Ii’s son spotted his father at a bus stop in Makaha and picked him up when Ii’s observed Abellanosa drive pass them in a black pick up truck.

Court documents indicated Ii’s son and other family members followed Abellanosa along the Leeward Coast to the H-1 freeway until they reached a cul-de-sac on Inia Place in Pearl City just before 4:40 p.m. Monday.

Police said Abellanosa turned around when they attempted to block her in from leaving so Ii could talk to her.

Abellanosa attempted to go around them but reversed her pickup truck in the cul-de-sac. At that time, her boyfriend police identified as Apostadiro brandished a firearm at Ii from the passenger seat.

Police said Ii attempted to re-enter the sedan when Apostadiro fired two to three rounds, striking Ii once in the back.

Abellanosa and Apostadiro then sped off.

Ii’s son administered cardiopulmonary resuscitation on his father until Emergency Medical Services arrived. He was taken in critical condition to Pali Momi Medical Center where he later died.

Police recovered video surveillance from the neighborhood that showed footage of a black Chevy pickup truck occupied by Abellanosa and Apostadiro speeding toward the cul-de-sac and cut off by bystanders trying to stop the truck as Ii approaches them.

The footage also showed the truck then reverse into the cul-de-sac and the passenger window roll down when Apostadiro allegedly pointed a rifle toward Ii.

Police issued an all-points bulletin for the vehicle and the suspects. Approximately an hour later, officers spotted the pickup truck and Abellanosa at a residence in Makaha.

Police said Abellanosa claimed her father was chasing her and that she was afraid of him. When asked the whereabouts of her boyfriend, she told them she dropped Apostadiro off at a game room.

Through an investigation, police said officers arrested Abellanosa after she was positively identified as the pickup truck driver that fled the shooting scene.

During the early morning hours the next day, police received a call from Apostadiro who said he wanted to surrender. Officers met him at the couple’s home in Makaha where he turned himself in to police.