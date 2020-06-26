Hawaii lawmakers approve public worker raises worth more than $150M

The state House and Senate today approved public worker raises worth more than $150 million for tens of thousands of public employees even as hundreds of thousands of private sectors workers have lost their jobs, but lawmakers noted that public employees may still face furloughs or layoffs in the months ahead.

Members of the Hawaii Government Employees Association who would receive the bulk of the raises, and lawmakers pointed out those are the same workers who have been supporting the state and county responses to the coronavirus pandemic by handling tasks such as distributing food aid and unemployment payments and doing contact tracing to search out people who may be infected with COVID-19.

The state is facing a $2.3 billion budget shortfall for this year and the new fiscal year that begins July 1, but House Finance Committee Chairwoman Sylvia Luke told her colleagues that Gov. David Ige has developed a financial plan that assumed lawmakers would approve the raises.

However, the final details of Ige’s financial plan have not been made public, and it is unclear if it will includes furloughs or layoffs.

Ige in mid-April told public-worker union leaders that public employees including teachers would need to take furloughs that would amount to a 20% pay cut to help offset the budget shortfall. He later said there is “no immediate need” for furloughs or pay cuts.

If the administration still comes up short, House Speaker Scott Saiki has said lawmakers also authorized Ige to borrow up to $2.1 billion from the Municipal Liquidity Facility, a federal program established to make emergency loans to states and counties for up to three years to help cover their costs during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Saiki and Senate President Ron Kouchi have pointed out that each of the other public unions including UHPA, Hawaii State Teachers Association and the United Public Workers are all scheduled to receive raises on July 1 because those raises were negotiated years ago, and money to pay them was appropriated and set aside last year before the pandemic.

The workers who would receive additional pay increases under SB 785 — the bill that was approved today — represent about half of the state and county workforce, which means half of Hawaii public workers will get raises, and the other half would not if the bill fails, Saiki has said.

Some of the new HGEA raises were awarded through arbitration, and it’s unclear what would happen if the Legislature rejected them, Saiki has said.

The new raises will be paid to nearly 29,000 state, city and county workers who are members of the HGEA. Exempt employees who are not union members but are paid under the same compensation schedules would also get raises.

Those pay increases account for most of the cost of SB 785, but the bill also includes nearly $10.95 million to fund raises for members of the University of Hawaii Professional Assembly that were negotiated under a contract “reopener” this year.

The Ige administration has repeatedly refused to disclose the percentage of pay increases awarded to the members of each bargaining unit until the raises are funded through appropriations by the state Legislature and the City or County Councils of each island.

However, sources say the raises for HGEA members approved todat are generally in line with the 2%- to 2.5%-per year increases that were awarded to other public-sector unions in recent years.