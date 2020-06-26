Record high set in Kahului, trades to weaken over weekend

Locally breezy trades are expected to continue today and into the weekend in Hawaii, with little interruption, forecasters said, while delivering a few windward showers through Saturday.

The National Weather Service said Tropical Depression Boris, which early this morning was about 1200 miles east-southeast of Hilo, is expected to enter the Central Pacific later today.

Boris, which started Thursday morning as a tropical storm in the East Pacific is expected to dissipate far southeast of the isles early next week, with “no impact on island weather,” the NWS said. Remnant moisture from Boris should pass well south of the isles.

Another record high, meanwhile, was set in Kahului on Thursday — a high of 94 degrees beat the previous record of 92 set in 2019.

Today’s forecast is mostly sunny, with a chance of showers on the windward side, and highs from 86 to 91 degrees Fahrenheit. Tonight’s lows are from 68 to 73 degrees. Trades today and tonight will be in the 10 to 20 mph range.

By Sunday, the trades slow to 5 to 15 mph.

Surf along north shores today is at 5 to 7 feet due to an off-season, small to medium northwest swell, but will lower to 3 to 5 feet Saturday.

South-southwest and south swells are expected to bump surf along south shores from 2 to 4 feet today to 3 to 5 feet Saturday. A large pulse that arrives Sunday may bring advisory level surf to south shores through Monday.

Surf along east shores at 3 to 5 feet today is expected to lower to 2 to 4 feet Saturday. Surf along west shores at 4 to 6 feet today is expected to lower to 2 to 4 feet Saturday.

A small craft advisory for Maalaea Bay, Alenuihaha and Pailolo channels, and Hawaii island leeward and southeast waters, remains in effect until 6 a.m. Saturday.