Honolulu limits permits for reopened campgrounds; large picnics allowed

It’s feeling more and more like summer, with city campgrounds now open and large picnic events allowed with a permit.

The Department of Parks and Recreation said campground capacity has been reduced to accommodate physical distancing between campsites, meaning only about half the space is available for public use. Camping permits are available online at camping.honolulu.gov. Reservations open two weeks ahead of camping periods, every Friday at 5 p.m.

The Bellows Field Beach Park Campground remains closed until Sept. 4 due to turtle nesting.

For picnic gatherings, no more than 100 people are allowed for any outdoor event. A picnic permit is required for 50 people or more or for the use of bounce houses and other temporary inflatable structures. Contact the park location to begin the permitting process; contact phone numbers are available at bit.ly/OahuParkMap.

Campers and picnickers are being reminded to dispose of hot coals in designated bins, if available, or douse coals in water before tossing them in a regular trash bin once they are fully extinguished.

The parks department said permitted team competitions and games may begin Friday; permitted team practices and volunteer and community service events were clear to resume June 19, and commercial activities with permits began June 15.

Still closed are indoor park facilities, including gyms and recreation centers, and Hanauma Bay Nature Preserve.

Park facilities being used for the Summer Fun Program are closed to the public during program hours, weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. The program begins Wednesday and runs through July 28. Space is still available for this free program. Check honolulu.gov/parks for more information.