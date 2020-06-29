comscore VIDEO: Gov. David Ige and Hawaii Appleseed’s Gavin Thorton join the COVID-19 Care Conversation | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

VIDEO: Gov. David Ige and Hawaii Appleseed’s Gavin Thorton join the COVID-19 Care Conversation

  • By Ryan Kalei Tsuji, Yunji de Nies and Kira Dilonno, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 12:56 pm

  • STAR-ADVERTISER FACEBOOK

    Gov. David Ige and Gavin Thornton, executive director of Hawaii Appleseed on the COVID-19 Care Conversation taped Monday morning.

  • DENNIS ODA / JUNE 10 Gov. David Ige at a press conference.

    DENNIS ODA / JUNE 10

    Gov. David Ige at a press conference.

  • COURTESY PHOTO Gavin Throton, executive director of Hawaii Appleseed.

    COURTESY PHOTO

    Gavin Throton, executive director of Hawaii Appleseed.

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Gov. David Ige and Hawaii Appleseed Executive Director Gavin Thorton joined us today for a Q&A video on the COVID-19 Care Conversation. 

The COVID-19 Care Conversation, sponsored by Hawai’i Executive Collaborative and Hawaii Pacific Health, airs live every weekday at 10:30 a.m. on the Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s Facebook page. Yunji de Nies and Ryan Kalei Tsuji discuss the latest news, resources and community concerns about the coronavirus outbreak in Hawaii.

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Broadway shutdown due to coronavirus extended again until January
Next Story
Hawaii State House subcommittee on COVID-19 meets at State Capitol
Looking Back

Scroll Up