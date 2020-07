Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The body of an elderly man who went missing on Pupukea Trail May 13 has been identified as Robert Walker, CrimeStoppers said in a news release today.

Walker, 74, was positively identified by the Medical Examiner’s Office after his body was found June 14 in the Pupukea area.

He had dementia and was last seen walking on the trail with golf equipment.

The Honolulu Fire Department conducted a ground and aerial search for Walker for three days after he was reported missing, but it suspended its search after being unable to locate him. A volunteer group continued searching.

As reported on a Facebook group dedicated to the search for Walker, hundreds of volunteers and several search groups continued looking for Walker until finding his body on a steep slope behind Sunset Beach Elementary School.

Walker was a pastor, an Army service member, a Meals on Wheels volunteer and a sports coach.