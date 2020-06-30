DLNR works to remove WWII-era bombs near Molokini Crater

The Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources are continuing discussions on a safe remediation plan of two World War II-era bombs off of Molokini Crater in Maui.

DLNR Chair Suzanne Case responded to recent social media posts that have suggested plans to “blow up Molokini.”

“We continue a careful and deliberative process to identify the best strategy to render this unexploded ordnance (UXO) safe while protecting the marine environment. This process began more than six months ago, and no final decisions have been made and will not be made without public engagement. It’s important we hear from stakeholders,” Case said in a statement.

Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, thousands of boaters and snorkelers visit Molokini yearly to explore marine life.

“In no way do we, as the agency responsible for the protection of Hawaii’s natural resources, want to agree to anything that might create unmitigated damage,” Case added. “Conversely, we must be mindful of the potential hazard to human health and safety this UXO can pose.”

State officials ask for the public’s patience as they continue discussions.