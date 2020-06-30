Firefighters extinguish blaze near Hilo homeless camp

Hawaii island firefighters extinguished a fire that broke out at a homeless encampment under the Wailuku Bridge in Hilo Monday night.

Six units with 10 firefighters responded to a call of smoke emanating from the bridge, also known as the “Singing Bridge,” along Highway 19 shortly after 7:50 p.m.

When they arrived, firefighters found an encampment made of plywood under the north side of the bridge. The Hawaii County Fire Department said flames also charred various items including cooking appliances and a motorcycle engine.

Police temporarily shut down the road in the area as firefighters brought the fire under control at about 8:13 pm. and extinguished it approximately a half-hour later.

No injuries were reported.