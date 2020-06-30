Damien Memorial School rehires Eddie Klaneski as head football coach

Damien Memorial School has hired Eddie Klaneski as athletic director and rehired him as head football coach, the school announced today.

Klaneski was dismissed as head coach last week as part of a purge of the athletic department. Athletic director Rudy Alejo was reassigned to a full-time teaching position.

A day after the dismissals, it was announced Brother Brian Walsh would not return as Damien’s president.

Kyle Atabay, a Damien alumnus, was promoted from principal to head of school.

Atabay’s first act was to rehire Klaneski, a Damien graduate and former University of Hawaii football player.

The move indicates there is revived hope that Damien will participate in sports this fall, if officials allow the games to be played.

Last week, Atabay said Aug. 10 is projected as Damien’s first day of classes. The school is expected to go with a hybrid schedule between in-class and on-line instruction.