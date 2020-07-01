Police search for suspect after Palama stabbing

Honolulu police have launched an attempted murder investigation after a 41-year-old homeless man sustained a stab wound to the chest in the Kalihi-Palama area on Tuesday.

Emergency Medical Services said they responded to Palama Street near a gas station at about 10 a.m. Tuesday, where the victim reported suffering from a significant loss of blood from a stab wound to the upper torso.

The victim was taken in critical condition to a hospital.

There are no arrests at this time.