Police search for suspect after Palama stabbing

Honolulu police have launched an attempted murder investigation after a 41-year-old homeless man sustained a stab wound to the chest in the Kalihi-Palama area on Tuesday.
Emergency Medical Services said they responded to Palama Street near a gas station at about 10 a.m. Tuesday, where the victim reported suffering from a significant loss of blood from a stab wound to the upper torso.
The victim was taken in critical condition to a hospital.
There are no arrests at this time.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.