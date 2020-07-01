Trolley driver pleads no contest after killing pedestrian in Kakaako crosswalk

A 54-year-old trolley driver, who fatally struck a 76-year-old pedestrian in a Kakaako crosswalk in November 2018, changed his plea this morning.

David Kmetz pleaded no contest to the charge of first-degree negligent homicide before Judge Paul Wong in 1st Circuit Court.

Police said Ernest Urata was run over on Auahi Street by the Oli Oli Trolley that Kmetz was driving.

His blood alcohol concentration was more than twice the legal threshold for drunken driving, police said.

Kmetz will be sentenced Sept. 25, and faces up to 10 years in prison.