Fordham cancels Sept. 12 football game with University of Hawaii

The University of Hawaii’s Sept. 12 football game with Fordham has been canceled, the Rams said today.

The nonconference game, which had been scheduled for Aloha Stadium, is the Rainbow Warriors’ first football scheduling loss of the COVID-19 era.

A Rams spokesman said the school will announce later this week whether it will cancel the entire fall 2020 season or possibly move it to the spring.

Fordham is a football-only member of the Patriot League, whose Council of Presidents announced on June 22 a guidance plan for fall competition. Key provisions of that plan mandated that, “No Patriot League teams will fly to competitions and, with rare exceptions, regular season competition will exclude overnight travel.”

The Rams, whose campus is in New York City, had been scheduled to fly from Newark to Honolulu.

UH athletic director David Matlin has said the ‘Bows are seeking a replacement for the Sept. 12 game.

Fordham said it is talking to UH about possibly rescheduling the game in a future season but no date has been selected.

COVID-19 restrictions permitting, UH is scheduled to begin the season Aug. 28 at Arizona and hold its home opener Sept. 5 against UCLA at Aloha Stadium.