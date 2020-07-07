Honolulu waste employee tests positive for coronavirus, part of family cluster

An employee who works for the city’s Department of Environmental Services Collection System Maintenance Division has tested positive for COVID-19, part of a family cluster that was identified over the weekend, city officials said today.

The employee notified his supervisor Sunday night and is in isolation, officials said. He is expected to return to work after being cleared by the state Health Department.

The employee is part of a crew that works Monday through Friday. Other employees in the crew are in self quarantine, officials said.

The city says on its website that the Department of Environmental Services Collection System Maintenance Division “takes care of everything we don’t want anymore — the wastewater from our drains, and the trash and green wastes from our homes and lawns.”