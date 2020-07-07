Man and woman, both 74, separately robbed at gunpoint on Oahu

A 74-year-old woman was robbed at gunpoint Monday afternoon, a day after a 74-year-old man was robbed at gunpoint in his Hawaii Kai home, police said.
The woman was robbed of her personal property by a male suspect at 1:40 p.m. somewhere in an unspecified area of Honolulu, police said. The suspect pointed a handgun at the victim, then fled.
A day before, at 6:30 a.m. Sunday, two male suspects illegally entered the Hawaii Kai home of a 74-year-old man, pointed a gun at him and took his property, police said.
