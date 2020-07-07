Texas man, 36, arrested at Kauai hotel for violating quarantine rules after insisting on a taxi

Kauai police on Monday night arrested a Texas man for violating Hawaii’s mandatory, 14-day quarantine rule for out-of-state visitors after he insisted hotel staff call a taxi for him.

At about 10 p.m. Monday, police arrested Chris Coleman, 36, of San Antonio, Texas, at the Hilton Garden Inn at Wailua Bay for violating both state and county emergency rules in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Police said based on a preliminary investigation, Coleman was informed of the 14-day quarantine rules upon his arrival at Lihue Airport on the Fourth of July Friday.

When he checked in, the staff at the Hilton Garden Inn also told him about the quarantine requirements, telling him that he could not leave his room, except for emergency medical purposes, for 14 days.

Kauai police once again told him of the quarantine requirements after being called to the hotel following a verbal disagreement between Coleman and hotel staff regarding his quarantine location.

On Monday, about half an hour before his arrest, Coleman asked hotel staff to call a taxi for him, and became belligerent when told they could not do so due to quarantine rules. He left his room and approached the hotel’s front desk, demanding a taxi, and made disparaging remarks toward employees.

Coleman is currently being held at a cellblock on $1,000 bail. Police said he could potentially face up to one year in prison and up to $5,000 in fines for violating COVID-19 emergency rules.