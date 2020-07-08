comscore VIDEO: Former Honolulu Mayor Mufi Hannemann joins Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s Spotlight Hawaii | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
VIDEO: Former Honolulu Mayor Mufi Hannemann joins Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s Spotlight Hawaii

  • By Ryan Kalei Tsuji and Yunji de Nies, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • STAR-ADVERTISER / APRIL 2019 An official dedication and blessing ceremony was held for the Hawaiian Music Walk of Fame in Waikiki. former mayor Mufi Hannemann served as the master of ceremonies. Hannemann today joined the Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s Spotlight Hawaii, a new series shining a spotlight on issues affecting Hawaii.

Former Honolulu Mayor Mufi Hannemann joined the Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s Spotlight Hawaii, a new series shining a spotlight on issues affecting Hawaii and took viewer questions.

Spotlight Hawaii, which shines a light on issues affecting Hawaii, airs live 10:30 a.m. every Monday and Wednesday on the Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s Facebook page. This month, Yunji de Nies and Ryan Kalei Tsuji conduct one-on-one interviews with Honolulu mayoral candidates. Here is the lineup:

July 6 – Colleen Hanabusa

July 8 – Mufi Hannemann

July 13 – Rick Blangiardi

July 15 – Choon James

July 20 – Keith Amemiya

July 22 – Kym Pine

