WATCH LIVE: Honolulu mayoral candidate Colleen Hanabusa joins Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s Spotlight Hawaii

  • By Ryan Kalei Tsuji, Yunji de Nies and Kira Dilonno, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 10:42 am

  • STAR-ADVERTISER / FEB. 29 Colleen Hanabusa announced her candidacy for Honolulu mayor and opens her campaign headquarters in Kalihi at 2200 Kamehameha Highway on Feb 29.

Honolulu mayoral candidate Colleen Hanabusa joins us today for a livestream video at 10:30 a.m. to take your questions on the Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s Spotlight Hawaii, a new series shining a spotlight on issues affecting Hawaii.

Hosted by Yunji de Nies and Ryan Kalei Tsuji, Spotlight Hawaii kicks off with a series of interviews with the leading Honolulu mayoral candidates ahead of the Aug. 8 primary election.

Spotlight Hawaii, which shines a light on issues affecting Hawaii, airs live 10:30 a.m. every Monday and Wednesday on the Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s Facebook page. This month, Yunji de Nies and Ryan Kalei Tsuji conduct one-on-one interviews with Honolulu mayoral candidates.

