WATCH LIVE: Honolulu mayoral candidate Colleen Hanabusa joins Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s Spotlight Hawaii

Honolulu mayoral candidate Colleen Hanabusa joins us today for a livestream video at 10:30 a.m. to take your questions on the Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s Spotlight Hawaii, a new series shining a spotlight on issues affecting Hawaii.
Hosted by Yunji de Nies and Ryan Kalei Tsuji, Spotlight Hawaii kicks off with a series of interviews with the leading Honolulu mayoral candidates ahead of the Aug. 8 primary election.
Watch here and submit your questions through our Facebook page.
Spotlight Hawaii, which shines a light on issues affecting Hawaii, airs live 10:30 a.m. every Monday and Wednesday on the Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s Facebook page. This month, Yunji de Nies and Ryan Kalei Tsuji conduct one-on-one interviews with Honolulu mayoral candidates.
