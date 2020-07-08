Woman, 18, beaten and robbed in Chinatown

An 18-year-old woman was beaten with a metal object while walking on a Chinatown sidewalk, police said.

The woman and a 19-year-old man were approached by a group of males at 11 p.m. Monday when an altercation broke out and the woman was knocked unconscious by a metal object, police said.

When the woman regained consciousness, she was allegedly hit multiple times by a 21-year-old woman and her purse was stolen.

Police were still looking for suspects.