Maui brush fire is 75% contained

A brush fire that blackened 4,300 acres near Haliimaile and threatened homes in Paia’s Skill Village is 75% contained, the Maui Fire Department reported this afternoon.

As of 2:30 p.m. heavy equipment operators were still cutting breaks around the fire, and other crews were working to secure the fire perimeter.

The effort was expected to continue into the night.

The fire on the makai side of Haliimaile Road near a gun range and Haleakala Highway was continuing to be pushed by strong and steady tradewinds, fire officials said.

Joining in the effort are 25 firefighters, two helicopters, plus fire tankers, bulldozers and water tankers from several private companies.

The only damage apparently has been to numerous utility poles. The cause is of the blaze is still unknown.

The fire started late Tuesday in Kailua Gulch near the gun range. Haliimaile Road and Haleakala Highway from Hana Highway to Makani Road were closed in both directions and the HC&D quarry and Central Maui Landfill were evacuated as a precaution.