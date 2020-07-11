18-year-old man arrested in connection with Kahala Beach stabbing

Honolulu police arrested an 18-year-old man for attempted second-degree murder in connection with a stabbing Wednesday in the Kahala Beach area.

The suspect was arrested at 7 p.m. today in the Niu Valley area, police said. Charges are pending.

The victim is a 17-year-old girl who was attacked at about 1:45 p.m., suffering cuts across her upper body and hands. The assailant was last seen running west along the shoreline.

The girl was transported to the hospital in serious condition, according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.

In announcing the arrest today night, CrimeStoppers and the Honolulu Police Department thanked the public for assistance in identifying the suspect. It was unclear whether a tip led police to the man who was arrested, but authorities had sought witnesses and had asked residents who live in the area to review their home security video footage to see if anything suspicious was captured.

Anyone with information on the case should call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300 or submit anonymous tips to honolulucrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips app.