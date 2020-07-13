Man, 60, wanted on no-bail warrant for violating federal probation

Police and the U.S. Marshal Service are seeking help in finding a 60-year-old man wanted for seven months after violating federal probation.

Honolulu CrimeStoppers issued a bulletin for Wayne Inouye, who is wanted on a no-bail warrant for a federal probation violation stemming from drug charges, CrimeStooppers coordinator Chris Kim said.

Kim said the U.S. Marshal Service asked CrimeStoppers for assistance today because Inouye violated probation in December and has not been located.

Inouye is known to frequent the areas of Chinatown and Kaimuki.

Inouye stands 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs 180 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300 or send anonymous tips by going to honolulucrimestoppers.org or by the P3 Tips app.