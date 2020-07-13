Teen trio charged in Makaha double stabbing

An adult and two juveniles were charged in connection with the July 5 double stabbing in Makaha.
A Family court petition has been filed against a 17-year-old boy charged Saturday with second-degree attempted murder in the stabbing of an 18-year-old man. Police did not release his name because he is a minor.
Police are still looking for another male suspect, also 17, in connection with the stabbing.
Prosecutors charged 19-year-old Numiamalefua P. Alaivanu with first-degree attempted assault involving a separate victim, another 18-year-old man. His bail has been set at $500,000. A Family court petition was filed against a 16-year-old boy for the same charge.
The double stabbing occurred on Lahaina Street at about 12:50 a.m.
Emergency Medical Services treated one of the victims who sustained multiple stab wounds to his body and took him to a hospital in critical condition.
Police said the suspects fled the scene. Police arrested the 17-year-old boy Friday on suspicion of second-degree attempted murder.
Officers also arrested Alaivanu and the 16-year-old boy that same afternoon.
The investigation is ongoing.
