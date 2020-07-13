Zippy’s Makiki welcomes dine-in customers

Zippy’s began welcoming sit-down customers back today, starting at its Makiki location.

Other Zippy’s locations, now only serving takeout, will open for full service over the next few weeks.

Zippy’s Makiki is offering a limited menu, with a maximum of 20 booths available, separated by plexiglass barriers.

Customers are encouraged to make reservations, either through zippys.com or the Zippy’s app. Temperature scans are conducted at entry.

The Zippy’s Makiki is at 1222 South King St. Call 594-3720.