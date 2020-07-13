Robert Morris University steps up to replace Fordham in Rainbow Warriors’ football schedule

Robert Morris University and the University of Hawaii football teams have reached an agreement to meet on Sept. 26 at Aloha Stadium.

RMU essentially replaces New York-based Fordham, which bowed out from its Sept. 12 game against UH over concerns about traveling during the pandemic. RMU, which is located in Pennsylvania, is competing as an FCS independent this season while awaiting full membership into the Big South Conference.

The Rainbow Warriors, who compete as a football-only affiliate of the Mountain West Conference, received a scheduling jolt last week when their first four 2020 opponents canceled their games. Arizona, UCLA and Oregon are members of the Pac-12 Conference, which has opted to play only league games this football season. UH was to play Arizona on Aug. 29, UCLA on Sept. 5, and Oregon on Sept. 19. Fordham is a member of the Patriot League.

A school official said UH still is seeking to fill its non-conference schedule. That pursuit also includes a week-zero game on Aug. 29.

As it is now, the game against Robert Morris will serve as the Warriors’ season opener.