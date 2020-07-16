No tsunami threat to Hawaii from large earthquake off Papua New Guinea

A large earthquake struck just off Papua New Guinea in the South Pacific but did not generate a Pacific-wide tsunami, officials said this afternoon.

“Based on all available data a destructive Pacific-wide tsunami is not expected and there is no tsunami threat to Hawaii,” according to the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center on Oahu.

The quake struck at 4:50 p.m. Hawaii time.

The tsunami warning center estimated its strength at magnitude 7.3, but the U.S. Geological survey said it was magnitude 6.9, and centered about 53 miles deep and 71 miles north of Kokoda in Papua New Guinea’s northern province.