Corrections

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser strives to make its news report fair and accurate. If you have a question or comment about news coverage, call Marsha McFadden, managing editor/news, at 529-4759 or email city editors at cityeditors@staradvertiser.com.

>> The last name of Juan Malaqui was misspelled in a “Back in the day” photo from 1948 on Page A2 Monday.