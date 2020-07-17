2020 Election: Louis Hao

Name on ballot:

Louis Hao

Running for:

OHA Hawaii Resident Trustee

Political party:

Democratic Party/ non partisan

Campaign website:

WWW.HAOISNOW.COM

Current occupation:

Retired

Age:

85

Previous job history:

Government Service: 35 years. C&C of Honolulu, Parks and Recreation Director;

State of Hawaii, Center Manager of Human Services on Molokai; County of Maui,

Park Director and Executive Asistant to Mayors, Cravalho, Tavares, Lingle and Apana; State of Indiana, Employment Counselor. State of Hawaii, DHHL East Hawaii District Manager; and recently, as Executive Director of Hui Malama Ola Na Oiwi.

Previous elected office, if any:

Yes. Served as Trustee for Molokai and Maui. and Lanai Island; Trustee for Maui Island.

Please describe your qualifications to represent the people of Hawaii.

My Education; acquiring BA at UH Manoa, MA in Counselling and in Sociology at Ball State Indiana.

Employment History; 35 years of Public Service and Former OHA Trustee.

Hawaiian Community Involvement; Keaukaha Community Association, Keaukaha/ Panaewa Association, Panaewa Community Association and Piihonua Community Association, respectively.

What will be your top priority if elected?

Resolved the long standing overdue Ceded Land Revenue; 1959 Statehood Compact Agreement. It has NOW been 60 years since Statehood. Still pending.

What is the most pressing need for the people you seek to represent and what can the Office of Hawaiian Affairs do to address that need?

Home ownership: OHA and DHHL partnership. OHA funds and DHHL 2003 thousand acres of land of which 60% is on Hawaii Island. Most pressing need to put Hawaiians onto the LANDS. Nearly 50% of Native Hawaiians live on the US Mainland. Hawaii without Hawaiians is Not HAWAII.

What is one specific change you would like to see in OHA’s operations and what would you do to make it happen?

Trustees must be more Accessible, Available and Accountable to service Native Hawaiians. The presents of Trustees rather Administration should be at Community meetings. As Trustee, I will attend as many Community meetings on Hawaii Island.

Do you support or oppose the construction of the Thirty Meter Telescope on the Big Island and what should OHA’s role be in the process?

The Thirty Meter Telescope will be built. OHA’ s objective is NOW to be a part of Management of Maunakea, to insure our Cultural Heritage is protected. Our Island Economy is expected to worsen. The infusion of $2.4 billion dollars will ease the transition from a Visitor Industry and Military Station into a diversified Agricultural complex of cattle, coffee, cacao, ginger, sweet potatoe, hog, poultry, etc. and creating the infrastructure for exporting more goods to varies Countries. More improvement in Educational opportunities, high tech industries and reciduals of such funding can improve much needed infrastructure for Housing, Economic Development and Social Services. These are important issues and sorely needed.

As Hawaii Island Trustee, I will pursue such opportunities.

What is OHA’s role in easing the overrepresentation of Native Hawaiians in prisons?

Provided leadership in Justice Management. Incorporate Hawaiian Values into the Correctional systems such as HOOPONOPONO.

As former Trustee, I visited the Maori Prison in 1998, a Board of Elders and Peer membership were establish within and out of Prison. There were 500 inmates who would relearn their language and culture.

OHA should revisit this concept.

Is there anything more that you would like voters to know about you?

I am determined, dedicated and have the decipline to fulfill my responsibility as Trustee.