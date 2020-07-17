2020 Election: Raghu aka John Giuffre

Name on ballot:

Raghu aka John Giuffre

Running for:

U.S. House – District II

Political party:

American Shopping Party – ASP

Campaign website:

AmericanShoppingParty.com

Current occupation:

Author 14 Books: Raghu-nomics & Landlord

Age:

55

Previous job history:

Realtor: $20 million in real estate deals.

Previous elected office, if any:

None

Please describe your qualifications to represent the people of Hawaii.

Our country needs a new discourse over today’s conflict politics. Our Raghu-nomics economic series offers working models for every major issue of the day. We lead with our Lifestyle Insurance that will reduce healthcare insurance 50% while doubling service or our Leverage Debt Reduction that slices every American home mortgage 50% or the SSRI program that would fully fund Social Security’s $20 trillion dollar obligation without raising taxes or cutting benefits. These programs will reset the terms of our political dialogue around a new generation of thinking.

What will be your top priority if elected?

Nestles is an $80 billion a year food business. Hawaii needs only do 20% this to match our tourism’s $15 billion a year in revenue. The question is: ‘What would take Hawaii need do to match Nestle’s sales. They sell Swiss Chocolate from a country that grows no chocolate? It’s all just marketing. Hawaii already has the market stature and actually grows chocolate, but simply lacks the infrastructure. Time to build that infrastructure of production and distribution. This is the center piece of our Hawaii Renaissance campaign geared to converting tourist into long term consumers of Hawaiian Made products upon their return home as one of 10 steps to building our export market. The 2nd set of priorities is our Simple Solution to US Economic Crisis in 10 Steps starting with our Lifestyle Insurance and Leverage Debt Reduction.

As Hawaii and the nation face the COVID-19 pandemic, what more can Congress do to protect residents’ health?

There are several questions that need to be answered first.

The bottom is if it would be better for the state/country to catch this during the summer months rather then winter? Here’s the progression of questions:

1) There is a 2nd wave. How many are expected to be impacted this fall and winter 10 million? 100 million?

2) When is this to it – Aug 2020 or Sept, Oct. etc

3) Is there really going to be a nationwide vaccine that has 100% market penetration before this 2nd wave fully hits. If not, how deep its market reach by this winter: 10%, 50%, 80%.

4) How much market penetration needs to be reached by the vaccine before it becomes a true ‘cure?’ Would a 70% reach still prove ineffective in beating this virus?

5) If we can not beat the virus by this winter and if we are going to get sick anyway, is it better to catch this in summer when the heat helps to reduce its impact and boost our immunity?

What more can Congress do to help residents who have been economically affected by the COVID-19 pandemic?

Our Hawaiian Renaissance of matching Nestles in food production & $80 billion in biz volume and development of Hawaii with a 21st Century vision (the NYC of the West), base the Lifestyle Insurance industry and the Leverage Debt Reduction programs out of Hawaii.

How should the federal government deal with its increasing budget deficit as it spends hundreds of billions on coronavirus-related aid and expenses?

Our Leverage Debt Reduction program should help reduce household debt – starting at about 40%, reduce commercial debt between 20% to as much as 60% and reduce federal deficits between 20% to as much as 50% – all within the year. Really looking for someone of stature to contest my numbers. It’s the whole reason I am running – to highlight these Simple Solutions.

If elected, what can you do to help ease the deep divisions and inequities in American society that have come to the forefront in the aftermath of the death of George Floyd?

There are 3 Parts to all inequities whether that be for minorities, the poor or increasingly, even the middle class. The first is the added hurdles of liabilities faced. That is multiplied for minorities. The 2nd are the opportunities (that should) also (be) available to them and the 3rd is to identify those institutions, programs, activities and groups behind them (both in the liabilities to be reduced and the opportunities to be scaled up). It’s an eco-system of failure and success. That is my focus.

Looking at this broader picture is where we will find the action steps to the most effective solutions. For example, police brutality is often the tail-end of a long series of shortfalls that ends with minorities harmed or killed. These deaths are too often an extension of such failings as a lack of drug rehab, housing, proper jobs, education and other community supports – in addition to racism. George Floyd is a case in point wherein he was working to escape his past of crime and addictions at the time of his death.

I’m interested to know what junctures in George’s efforts to beat these personal demons would have allowed him the best multiplier to move from the dark side of his past and into the best of his prospects and potentials. To intervene at those junctures of his personal work to improve himself would be the multiplier to recovery and success. Where’s that magic moment of his life that would offer the greatest change and success. What programs would have been the most effective in helping with his transformation – housing, education, drug rehab, job, relationship, etc? The stepping stones of his journey is where we will find the formula to success.

I would be interested to quantify each of these segments of his life and find which could have offered the greatest impact – both in reducing the negatives as well as boosting positives. This is the secret behind all my policy proposals – study the eco-system of a thing and find the greatest bottlenecks and points of greatest improvements. I’m quite interested to do the same here.

The latest backlash highlights the shortfalls with police, but they are one of a (several) dozen issues. Identifying each of those areas and small adjustments to each can cumulatively provide a much larger impact than having any one of them reformed a 100%. I gather that these issues combined gives us the formula for success. I begin here with our American Shopping Party that begins by highlighting those successes.

Do you support reforms to policing in the United States? If yes, please explain what reforms you support.

I would call it an upgrade over reform. Even if there were no blaring failings with our police, we should find plenty of room for upgrading it. Building out a stronger community presence of pro-action would be one example. Police are increasingly being used to cover a host social failings There are a number of examples of this.

What specific policies should Congress enact that would help mitigate the affects of sea-level rise and climate change?

We offer a new transportation platform called Skyway’s which should help reduce the carbon footprint of transportation starting at about 20% and maybe reaching as high as 80%. This covers the markets now served by cars, planes, trains and subways. Skyways will also be 70% to 90% cheaper in infrastructure costs as well as to buy and run this new vehicle. We have similar options for food and again for manufacturing. These should help reduces carbon pollution within the kinds of ambitious terms set by the Green New Deal via technology upgrade and market play alone rather than thru gov’t regulations. We would follow this up with a new network carrying the melting waters of the Artic and pipeline this access to deserts of the world to keep it from melting into the sea. Let these melting icecaps flood deserts rather than our shorelines.

Is there anything more that you would like voters to know about you?

Raghu-nomics shows how much more constructive these so-called problems become be to solve once we remove the conflict politics from the conversation. Today’s so-called policy debates runs 90% politics. Raghu-nomics gives us working models for a new starting point that bring a new perspectives and active samples to the kinds of upgrades possible with political posturing removed. We offer these proposals as a demonstration to all the wonder and opportunity – money – to be found and more easily accessed by simply sidestepping today’s outdated model of liberal vs conservative policy modeling.