Accused crime boss Michael Miske Jr. kept alleged target close
- By Rosemarie Bernardo rbernardo@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 1:39 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
Sam Miranda, FBI special agent in charge of the Honolulu Field Office, spoke during a press conference at the Federal Building on Wednesday.
-
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Officers investigated the Kailua home where Mike Miske was arrested Wednesday as part of a federal indictment in connection with the kidnapping and murder of Johnathan Fraser.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree