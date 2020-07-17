comscore Accused crime boss Michael Miske Jr. kept alleged target close | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Accused crime boss Michael Miske Jr. kept alleged target close

  • By Rosemarie Bernardo rbernardo@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 1:39 a.m.
  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Sam Miranda, FBI special agent in charge of the Honolulu Field Office, spoke during a press conference at the Federal Building on Wednesday.

    GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Sam Miranda, FBI special agent in charge of the Honolulu Field Office, spoke during a press conference at the Federal Building on Wednesday.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Officers investigated the Kailua home where Mike Miske was arrested Wednesday as part of a federal indictment in connection with the kidnapping and murder of Johnathan Fraser.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Officers investigated the Kailua home where Mike Miske was arrested Wednesday as part of a federal indictment in connection with the kidnapping and murder of Johnathan Fraser.

  • Michael Miske Jr.

    Michael Miske Jr.

Federal prosecutors allege Oahu businessman Michael Miske Jr. provided a 23-year-old man a place to live “so he could keep tabs on him” in the days leading up to the man’s murder. Read more

Previous Story
Gift enables improvements to Diamond Head pocket park

Scroll Up