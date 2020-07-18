Hawaii sees 20 new coronavirus cases as statewide tally rises to 1,354

Hawaii health officials counted 20 new confirmed coronavirus cases today, bringing the statewide total number of infections since the start of the outbreak to 1,354.

Today’s new cases include 15 on Oahu, two on Hawaii island and three cases pending identification of residency, according to the state Department of Health’s daily COVID-19 tally.

As of today, 311 infections in Hawaii are active cases, with a total of 1,019 patients now classified by health officials as “released from isolation,” or 75% of those infected. Twenty-five new release cases — 23 on Oahu and one each on Kauai and Maui — were reported today. The category counts those infected people who have met the criteria for being released from isolation.

Today’s statewide coronavirus case total includes 1,040 on Oahu, 135 in Maui County, 111 on Hawaii island, and 43 in Kauai County, according to health officials. The total also includes 22 Hawaii residents diagnosed outside of the state.

Hawaii’s coronavirus-related death toll stands at 24. Health officials reported on Friday the death of two Oahu residents. Fifteen of the other deaths have been on Oahu, six have been on Maui, and one was a Kauai resident who died in Arizona.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii cases since the start of the outbreak, 140 have required hospitalizations, with one new hospitalization reported on Oahu today, health officials said.

Two hospitalizations in the statewide count are Hawaii residents who were diagnosed and treated outside the state. Of the 138 hospitalizations within the state, 108 have been on Oahu, 25 on Maui, four on Hawaii island, and one on Kauai.

By county, Honolulu has seen 758 patients released from isolation, and Maui has had 121 patients released. Hawaii island has 10 active infections, while Kauai County has one.

Of the 104,635 coronavirus tests conducted so far by state and clinical laboratories in Hawaii, 1.3% have been positive. Health officials counted 1,640 new test results in today’s tally.

