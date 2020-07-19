Man in his 50s reportedly stabbed multiple times in Waikiki

Honolulu police are investigating after a man was reportedly stabbed in Waikiki overnight.

Emergency Medical Services said the man, about 55 years old, suffered multiple puncture wounds to his torso and back.

The man flagged down police at 2552 Kalakaua Avenue just after 3 a.m. today. Paramedics administered life-saving treatment at the scene and later transported the man to a local trauma center in serious condition.