Man robbed at gunpoint in downtown Honolulu

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 2:39 pm

A man was robbed at gunpoint in downtown Honolulu Sunday night, police said.

According to police, an adult male suspect brandished a gun at the victim at about 10:20 p.m. and demanded money from him.

The perpetrator allegedly took the victim’s wallet and fled the scene.

There are no arrests at this time. Police said no injuries were reported.

