Man robbed at gunpoint in downtown Honolulu

A man was robbed at gunpoint in downtown Honolulu Sunday night, police said.
According to police, an adult male suspect brandished a gun at the victim at about 10:20 p.m. and demanded money from him.
The perpetrator allegedly took the victim’s wallet and fled the scene.
There are no arrests at this time. Police said no injuries were reported.
