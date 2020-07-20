Police search for suspects in Maili robbery

Honolulu police are investigating a robbery of a 33-year-old man in Maili.
The alleged robbery occurred on the roadside on Farrington Highway just after midnight Sunday.
Police said two male suspects threatened to use a firearm against the victim. They allegedly took his bag that contained money, a cell phone and other miscellaneous items.
No injuries were reported.
There are no arrests at this time.
